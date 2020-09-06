Kate Garraway returns to Smooth Radio: 'It'll give Derek another opportunity to hear my voice'

Kate Garraway returns to Smooth Radio: 'It'll give Derek another opportunity to hear my voice'. Picture: Smooth Radio

By Rory O'Connor

Smooth Radio is delighted to announce that Kate Garraway will return to present her weekday show on Monday September 14, 10am to 1pm.

Presenter Kate took a leave of absence earlier this year when her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Kate said: "I’m delighted to be returning to my morning show on Smooth and to my Global family who have been a big support to me.

"Things are still hugely challenging and a long way from being normal, but I’d like to think that this will give Derek yet another opportunity to hear my voice as well as many of the songs we both love.

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway. Picture: REX

"My heartfelt thanks go to Myleene Klass who has been brilliantly caretaking the show for me and to all my regular listeners for their messages of support.

"I can’t imagine there’s a more relaxing job to return to and I’m really looking forward to getting back into the studio."

Derek is still in hospital after contracting coronavirus at the end of March, and being put into an induced coma in early April.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper at Smooth Radio. Picture: PA

While Derek is now clear of Covid-19, he continues to battle the effects of the virus.

In July, Kate confirmed that Derek is out of the "deep coma", and is now in a "minimal state of consciousness", but that the virus had "wreaked havoc on his body". He is now receiving therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE).

Kate's regular programme has been hosted by Myleene during this period, who will return to her usual Saturday afternoon show from 4pm to 7pm.

Kate Garraway returns to Smooth Radio. Picture: Smooth Radio

Smooth Radio's Managing Editor Sally Ardis said: "We couldn’t be happier to welcome Kate back to her regular morning show on Smooth.

"She has been missed by the whole team here, as well as by listeners, who have been keeping in touch with her to show their support.

"Kate is an integral part of the Smooth family and whilst Myleene has done the most amazing job looking after Kate’s show, we have all had Kate, Derek and their family at the forefront of our minds during this terrible situation."

Smooth Radio is available across the UK on 97-108 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player, at smoothradio.com, on iOS and Android devices and smart speakers.