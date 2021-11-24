Sandra Bullock shares super sweet story about Keanu Reeves that proves he is the loveliest man

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are longtime friends and starred in The Lake House together (right). Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Keanu Reeves is generally considered one of the nicest people in show business, and a new story from Sandra Bullock has just reaffirmed this fact.

From giving amazing gifts to crewmembers to helping stranded drivers on the road and creating a private charity foundation, Keanu is quite the gentleman.

His longtime friend and former co-star Sandra Bullock has provided even further proof of how awesome Keanu is.

In the latest Esquire issue, Keanu spoke in depth about his life and career, while others including Sandra offered their thoughts on the Matrix star.

Keanu and Sandra have previously been the subject of dating rumours, thanks to their incredible chemistry in the films Speed and The Lake House.

“Nope,” she said when asked if they had ever dated. “But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated.

"I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything.

“We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Sandra also looked back on a very sweet story, saying: “He’s a listener. And it drives. People. Crazy.”

When the pair were hanging out one day, Sandra casually mentioned that she had never had champagne and truffles. A few days later, Keanu suddenly showed up carrying both—plus flowers—on his way to a date with someone else, just because he wanted to.

At the time, Sandra was doing manicures with her roommate, and so the trio opened the champagne, shared the truffles and Keanu had Sandra paint his nails black like hers.

“That’s what I mean that it drives you crazy,” she said. “When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, I don’t understand what’s happening!

Keanu and Sandra starred in Speed together. Picture: Alamy

"He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him? And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response,” she added.

“How many people do you know like that?”

Speaking about Sandra, Keanu said that he'd love to do a third movie with her one day, saying: “She’s such a wonderful artist and person. I think we have good chemistry, and it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again.”