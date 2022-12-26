Adam Ant facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Adam Ant in 1985. Picture: Getty

Adam Ant was one of the biggest popstars at the turn of the 1980s.

The English singer emerged as the lead singer of new wave group Adam and the Ants, and later as a solo artist.

He scored 10 UK top 10 hits from 1980 to 1983, including three UK number one singles: 'Stand and Deliver', 'Prince Charming' and 'Goody Two Shoes'.

From 1977 to 1982 he performed with Adam and the Ants. After approaching producer Malcolm McLaren to manage his band, McLaren instead took his backing band to form the group Bow Wow Wow. Adam started again with new members, and found huge success with his second album Kings of the Wild Frontier in 1980.

In 1982, he quit the group for a solo career, keeping only Marco Pirroni as a bandmember and co-songwriter.

By the end of the decade, his popularity had waned, and he later focused on an acting career, performing on stage and in film and TV roles.

Since 2010, Adam Ant has continued to perform live and release music. His most recent album was 2013's Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner's Daughter.