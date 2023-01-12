Amber Riley facts: Glee singer's age, partner and career revealed

12 January 2023, 17:10

Amber Riley in 2018
Amber Riley in 2018. Picture: Getty

Amber Riley first emerged in Glee in 2009, and she has gone on to become one of its most successful stars.

Also known simply as RILEY, Amber is best known for playing Mercedes Jones on comedy-drama TV show Glee from 2009 to 2015.

In 2016, Amber had the lead role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls. For this, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

In 2013, Amber won season 17 of Dancing with the Stars, and in 2017 she appeared as a judge on the UK talent show Let It Shine.

She also formed the musical theatre supergroup Leading Ladies with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson. Their debut album, Songs from the Stage, was released in 2017.

In 2022, she won season 8 of The Masked Singer in the US.

  1. How old is Amber Riley and where is she from?

    Amber was born on February 15, 1986. She celebrated her 36th birthday in 2022.

    She was born in Los Angeles County, California.

    She has two older sisters, Toiya and Ashley.

    Amber first auditioned for American Idol when she was 17 years old, in season 2, but was turned down by the producers.

  2. What music has Amber Riley released?

    In 2020, Amber announced she had finished recording songs for her debut EP.

    Released in October that year, the collection was released under the name RILEY, featuring the singles 'A Moment' and 'BGE'.

  3. Who is Amber Riley's partner?

    Amber Riley and DeSean Black in early 2022
    Amber Riley and DeSean Black in early 2022. Picture: Getty

    As of early 2023, Amber is thought to be single.

    In April 2022, she confirmed that he had broken up with her fiancé Desean Black.

    "I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie," she said, referring to the TV movie inspired by 1992's Single White Female.

    She explained that the breakup was "amicable".

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Five supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista (pictured with George Michael), Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford starred in the Freedom! '90 music video

George Michael: Supermodels' intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from 'Freedom!' music video revealed

George Michael

Jeff Beck

Guitar icon Jeff Beck has died, aged 78

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video

Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

David Bowie and his daughter Lexi

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares adorable video of her dad teaching her piano

David Bowie

Natalie Appleton in 2006

Natalie Appleton facts: All Saints singer's age, husband, children and career explained

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother