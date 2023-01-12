Amber Riley facts: Glee singer's age, partner and career revealed

Amber Riley in 2018. Picture: Getty

Amber Riley first emerged in Glee in 2009, and she has gone on to become one of its most successful stars.

Also known simply as RILEY, Amber is best known for playing Mercedes Jones on comedy-drama TV show Glee from 2009 to 2015.

In 2016, Amber had the lead role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls. For this, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

In 2013, Amber won season 17 of Dancing with the Stars, and in 2017 she appeared as a judge on the UK talent show Let It Shine.

She also formed the musical theatre supergroup Leading Ladies with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson. Their debut album, Songs from the Stage, was released in 2017.

In 2022, she won season 8 of The Masked Singer in the US.