Atomic Kitten release new Gareth Southgate-inspired 'Whole Again' update 20 years after original

Atomic Kitten release new Gareth Southgate-inspired 'Whole Again' update ahead of England's semi-final. Picture: Atomic Kitten

By Tom Eames

"Southgate you're the one, you still turn me on, football's coming home again!"

Gareth Southgate has said that he's a big fan of Smooth Radio, and he's now getting his own song!

Atomic Kitten have officially released their Gareth Southgate reimagining of their classic song ‘Whole Again’, ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark tonight (July 7).

20 years after Atomic Kitten went to number one with their 2001 ballad, the trio have re-recorded the song with Gareth Southgate lyrics, following the chant first emerging at the 2018 World Cup.

Last Saturday (July 3), during a Croydon screening of England's 4-0 win against Ukraine, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon perforrmed a live rendition of their football song.

With England facing Denmark tonight, Hamilton and McClarnon have reunited with bandmate Jenny Frost for a studio version of ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

Listen to the song below:

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of ‘Whole Again’,” Atomic Kitten said.

“Totally inspired by the England football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England football team, we will be singing loud and proud ‘Football’s Coming Home!'”

Atomic Kitten back in 2001. Picture: Getty

OMD star Andy McCluskey, the writer of the original ‘Whole Again’, said back in 2018: “The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.

“Any time something you’ve created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it.”