England's Gareth Southgate song to the tune of Atomic Kitten's 'Whole Again' - here's the lyrics

5 July 2021, 09:58

Gareth Southgate
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Football fans might be an unruly bunch at times, but they're surprisingly amazing at coming up with new lyrics to classic songs.

One our favourites during England's amazing run at the 2018 World Cup is an ode to manager Gareth Southgate to the tune of Atomic Kitten's 2001 number one 'Whole Again'.

It's now made a comeback for the Euro 2020 run in 2021, with Atomic Kitten themselves belting it out.

What are the lyrics to the chant?

Looking back on when we first met,

I cannot escape and I cannot forget,

Southgate you’re the one,

You still turn me on,

Football’s coming home again!

The song has been sung on the streets of Russia and England alike.

Even Atomic Kitten's own Natasha Hamilton has got in on the act:

Now we just need Alan Shearer to sing it into a breadstick and we're set!

Plus, don't forget another England chant sang to the tune of 'September' by Earth, Wind and Fire.

