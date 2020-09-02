Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62

2 September 2020, 18:06 | Updated: 2 September 2020, 18:18

Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62
Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62. Picture: Getty

By Rory O'Connor

Former Bay City Rollers band member Ian Mitchell has died at the age of 62. 

The official Bay City Rollers Facebook page released a statement announcing Ian’s death.

The post read: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell's death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.”

Ian Mitchell with the Bay City Rollers
Ian Mitchell with the Bay City Rollers. Picture: Getty

We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their...

Posted by Bay City Rollers on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Ian was from Northern Ireland and was the first person to join the band from outside of the band’s hometown of Edinburgh.

He joined the band in 1976, aged 17, replacing bassist Alan Longmuir.

However, he left after just seven months with the Scots group.

Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell [far left] has died aged 62
Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell [far left] has died aged 62. Picture: PA

Ian recorded one album while with the Bay City Rollers in 1976, titled Dedication.

It included the hit cover of the Dusty Springfield song ‘I Only Want to be With You’.

The track reached number 12 on the US charts.

