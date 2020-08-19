Brits have revealed their top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers - but do you agree?

19 August 2020, 11:58

Whitney Houston, ABBA, Robbie Williams and the Bee Gees are all feature on the top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers list
Whitney Houston, ABBA, Robbie Williams and the Bee Gees are all feature on the top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers list. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A new nationwide survey has revealed a definitive list of the UK's 30 greatest dance floor fillers of all time.

The study, to mark the return of Virgin Media’s V Festival, found that more than half (51 percent) of the nation have missed dancing on a night out, at a festival or at a gig this summer.

In fact, a third of Brits admit there are songs that compel them to get up and dance the moment they start playing – wherever they are.

But just what do Brits consider the best dancing songs of all time?

ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' has been voted numebr one song to dance to in a survey carried out across the UK
ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' has been voted numebr one song to dance to in a survey carried out across the UK. Picture: Getty

Iconic Europop song, 'Dancing Queen', released by Swedish group ABBA in 1976 has come up trumps and with 36 percent of the vote has bagged the coveted number one spot.

Classics like 'Come on Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners, 'It’s Raining Men' by the Weather Girls, and 'Don’t Stop Me Now' by Queen dominated the list of songs that are most likely to get us moving.

And modern tracks also made the list, such as Beyonce’s 'Crazy in Love', Olly Murs’ 'Trouble Maker' and 'Dance with Me' by Dizzee Rascal.

More than a third said that a good dance song always reminds them of happy times, 36 percent said that music is one of life’s great pleasures, and two in five claim dancing fills them with energy.

In fact, more than half of the nation said that dancing to music on a night out, at a festival and at a gig are some of the things they’ll be missing this summer.

Are your favourite dance floor fillers on the list? Here's the full top 30 line up below:

1. 'Dancing Queen' by Abba

2. 'Come on Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners

3. 'It’s Raining Men' by the Weather Girls

4. 'Happy' by Pharell Williams

5. 'I Want to Dance with Somebody' by Whitney Houston

6. 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond

7. 'Don’t Stop Me Now' by Queen

8. 'Crazy in Love' by Beyonce

9. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

10. 'Summer of 69' by Bryan Adams

11. 'Sweet Child O’ Mine' by Guns and Roses

12. 'Staying Alive' by the Bee Gees

13. 'Ain’t No Mountain High Enough' by Marvin Gaye

14. 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

15. 'Sex on Fire' by Kings of Leon

16. 'Hey Ya' by Outkast

17. 'Rock DJ' by Robbie Williams

18. 'Trouble Maker' by Olly Murs

19. 'Shake it Off' by Taylor Swift

20. 'Valerie' by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse

21. 'Get Busy' by Sean Paul

22. 'We’re Going to Ibiza' by the Vengaboys

23. 'Rhythm is a Dancer' by Snap

24. 'Heaven is a Place on Earth' by Belinda Carlisle

25. 'Believe' by Cher

26. 'Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)' by Backstreet Boys

27. 'Toxic' by Britney Spears

28. 'You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)' by Jimmy Somerville

29. 'Dance with Me' by Dizzee Rascal

30. 'Timber' by Pitbull and Kesha

