Bonnie Tyler facts: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer's age, husband and career revealed

17 March 2022, 19:07

Bonnie Tyler
Bonnie Tyler. Picture: Getty

Bonnie Tyler is one of the most celebrated Welsh singers of all time thanks to her hits including 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out for a Hero'.

But what has she been up to lately and what is her background? Here are all the important facts every fan should know:

  1. Who is Bonnie Tyler and what are her biggest songs?

    Bonnie Tyler is a Welsh singer, best known for her distinctive husky voice.

    She first found fame in the late 1970s, with hits including 'Lost in France', 'It's a Heartache' and 'More Than a Lover'.

    In the 1980s, she moved into rock music with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman, also known for his work with Meat Loaf.

    He wrote Tyler's biggest hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', and her other major song 'Holding Out for a Hero'.

    Her most recent album is 2019's Between the Earth and the Stars, which is her 17th in total.

    She also represented the UK at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'Believe in Me', but finished in 19th place.

  2. How old is Bonnie Tyler and where is she from?

    Bonnie Tyler in 1984
    Bonnie Tyler in 1984. Picture: Getty

    Bonnie Tyler was born on June 8, 1951. She celebrated her 70th birthday in 2021.

    Her real name is Gaynor Hopkins, and was born in Skewen, Wales. Her parents were coal miner Glyndwr and housewife Elsie Hopkins.

    She grew up in a four-bedroom council house with three sisters and two brothers, and she left school with no formal qualifications. After working in a grocery shop, she entered a local talent contest, and after coming in second place, was inspired to pursue a career in music.

    She originally changed her name to Sherene Davis, to avoid being confused with Welsh folk singer Mary Hopkin.

    In 1975, she was spotted singing with her band in Swansea, by talent scout Roger Bell, who invited her to London to record a demo track. RCA Records later offered her a recording contract, and they recommended that she change her name again.

    After compiling a list of surnames and Christian names from a newspaper, she picked Bonnie Tyler.

  3. Who is Bonnie Tyler's husband?

    Bonnie Tyler and husband Robert Sullivan
    Bonnie Tyler and husband Robert Sullivan. Picture: Getty

    Bonnie Tyler married property developer and 1972 Olympic judo contestant Robert Sullivan in July 1973.

    The couple have no children. Bonnie sadly miscarried when she was aged 39.

  4. What is Bonnie Tyler doing now?

    Bonnie Tyler is still regularly performing and recording music.

    Her 17th studio album Between the Earth and the Stars, was released in March 2019.

    She also embarked on the Between the Earth and the Stars Live tour later that year.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

10cc's Graham Gouldman

10cc announce Greatest Hits tour: Win tickets to see them in London or Nottingham
Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson facts: Singer's age, wife, children and how he got his 'Smokey' nickname

Features

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3

Keith Urban facts: Country singer's wife, children, age, height and career revealed

Country

Martha Reeves

Martha Reeves facts: Soul singer's age, husband, children and career revealed
Noddy Holder

Noddy Holder facts: Slade singer's age, songs, wife, children and career revealed

Features

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed