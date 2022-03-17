Bonnie Tyler facts: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer's age, husband and career revealed

Bonnie Tyler is one of the most celebrated Welsh singers of all time thanks to her hits including 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out for a Hero'.

But what has she been up to lately and what is her background? Here are all the important facts every fan should know:

Who is Bonnie Tyler and what are her biggest songs? Bonnie Tyler is a Welsh singer, best known for her distinctive husky voice. She first found fame in the late 1970s, with hits including 'Lost in France', 'It's a Heartache' and 'More Than a Lover'. In the 1980s, she moved into rock music with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman, also known for his work with Meat Loaf. He wrote Tyler's biggest hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', and her other major song 'Holding Out for a Hero'. Her most recent album is 2019's Between the Earth and the Stars, which is her 17th in total. She also represented the UK at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'Believe in Me', but finished in 19th place.

How old is Bonnie Tyler and where is she from? Bonnie Tyler in 1984. Picture: Getty Bonnie Tyler was born on June 8, 1951. She celebrated her 70th birthday in 2021. Her real name is Gaynor Hopkins, and was born in Skewen, Wales. Her parents were coal miner Glyndwr and housewife Elsie Hopkins. She grew up in a four-bedroom council house with three sisters and two brothers, and she left school with no formal qualifications. After working in a grocery shop, she entered a local talent contest, and after coming in second place, was inspired to pursue a career in music. She originally changed her name to Sherene Davis, to avoid being confused with Welsh folk singer Mary Hopkin. In 1975, she was spotted singing with her band in Swansea, by talent scout Roger Bell, who invited her to London to record a demo track. RCA Records later offered her a recording contract, and they recommended that she change her name again. After compiling a list of surnames and Christian names from a newspaper, she picked Bonnie Tyler.

Who is Bonnie Tyler's husband? Bonnie Tyler and husband Robert Sullivan. Picture: Getty Bonnie Tyler married property developer and 1972 Olympic judo contestant Robert Sullivan in July 1973. The couple have no children. Bonnie sadly miscarried when she was aged 39.