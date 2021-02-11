Bruce Springsteen arrested and charged with drink-driving in New Jersey

11 February 2021, 10:19

Bruce Springsteen was arrested three months ago for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, officials have said.
Officials have confirmed that Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen is facing drink-driving charges in his home state of New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen was arrested three months ago for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, officials have confirmed.

'The Boss' was also charged with consuming alcohol in closed area of a national park on the same day, November 14, in New Jersey.

The 71-year-old Jersey Shore native is due in court "in the next few weeks" U.S. website TMZ reports.

A spokesman for the National Park Service said: "On November 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey.
A spokesman for the National Park Service said: "On November 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area, adding the star was "cooperative throughout the process".

The Gateway National Recreation Area is a huge 27,000 acre public park in New Jersey that connects Sandy Hook with New York's Staten Island and welcomes millions of visitors every year.

The news comes just days after Bruce Springsteen starred in a Superbowl advert for car company Jeep last weekend (February 7).

Following the news of his arrest the car giants have pulled its advert from Youtube.

A representative for Jeep said: "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate.

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established."

The spokesman continued: "Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever.

"As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

