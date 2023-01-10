Charlie Simpson facts: Busted singer's age, wife, children and career revealed

Charlie Simpson in 2019. Picture: Getty

Charlie Simpson was one-third of one of the biggest pop bands of the 2000s.

The singer-songwriter plays the guitar, bass, keyboard, piano and drums, and is known for his distinctive raspy voice.

With Busted, he scored four number one singles, and had two top 20 singles with his second band, Fightstar.

Busted's biggest hits included 'What I Go To School For', 'You Said No', 'Crashed the Wedding', 'Year 3000', 'Thunderbirds Are Go', 'Sleeping with the Light On', '3am', 'Who's David', 'Air Hostess' and 'Nineties'.

Between Busted, Fightstar and his solo projects, he has sold over five million records, and won two Brit Awards.

Busted reformed in 2015 with Charlie, and have since recorded two excellent albums, while Charlie continues to release impressive solo material.