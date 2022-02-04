Where is Chesney Hawkes now? 'One and Only' singer's age, wife, children and parents revealed

Chesney Hawkes became one of the biggest popstars of the early 1990s thanks to his infectious hit 'The One and Only'.

The singer and actor started his career aged 19 when he appeared in the film Buddy's Song, featuring his chart-topper 'The One and Only'.

The 1991 film co-starred The Who's Roger Daltrey and followed Buddy Clark (Hawkes), and his hopes of becoming a pop star.

The film translated into real life, as the young star was propelled to fame, and had several hits over the next couple of years.

Perhaps unfairly tarnished with the 'one hit wonder' tag, Chesney has continued to perform and appear on TV ever since, and has released five albums in total.