Chris de Burgh announces massive 50th anniversary tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Chris De Bugh attends film premiere

By Mayer Nissim

Chris de Burgh celebrates a very special anniversary with a very special tour.

It's been half a century since Chris de Burgh first launched his career with the debut album Far Beyond These Castle Walls.

Since then he's released over 20 albums, scored a number one single and played around the world, and in February and March 2025, he's going to celebrate his 50-year landmark with a very special tour.

5OLO – The 50th Anniversary Tour takes in seven dates, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 9am and are priced at £60 and £50 at all venues, except London (£75, £65 and £55).

As well as playing new songs from his upcoming album 50, de Burgh will also play his classic hits like 'The Lady In Red', 'Don’t Pay the Ferryman' and 'High On Emotion'

"The tour will be about referring back to when I started out, as a single guy with a guitar and piano," de Burgh said.

Chris de Burgh. Picture: Joanna Burns PR

"So, it will be me performing and talking about music, talking about the origins of the songs and their backgrounds.

"Without the love and support of my audiences, I would never had such a long career."

The full 2025 tour dates are as follows: