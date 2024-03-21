Chris de Burgh announces massive 50th anniversary tour: Dates, venues and tickets

21 March 2024, 11:11

Chris De Bugh attends film premiere

By Mayer Nissim

Chris de Burgh celebrates a very special anniversary with a very special tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been half a century since Chris de Burgh first launched his career with the debut album Far Beyond These Castle Walls.

Since then he's released over 20 albums, scored a number one single and played around the world, and in February and March 2025, he's going to celebrate his 50-year landmark with a very special tour.

5OLO – The 50th Anniversary Tour takes in seven dates, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 9am and are priced at £60 and £50 at all venues, except London (£75, £65 and £55).

As well as playing new songs from his upcoming album 50, de Burgh will also play his classic hits like 'The Lady In Red', 'Don’t Pay the Ferryman' and 'High On Emotion'

"The tour will be about referring back to when I started out, as a single guy with a guitar and piano," de Burgh said.

Chris de Burgh
Chris de Burgh. Picture: Joanna Burns PR

"So, it will be me performing and talking about music, talking about the origins of the songs and their backgrounds.

"Without the love and support of my audiences, I would never had such a long career."

The full 2025 tour dates are as follows:

  • February 21 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
  • February 22 – Harrogate, Convention Centre
  • February 25 – Basingstoke, Anvil
  • February 26 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
  • February 28 – London, Cadogan Hall
  • March 2 – London, Cadogan Hall
  • March 3 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Roisin Waters performs her mother's biggest hit

Sinead O'Connor's daughter performs stunning cover of 'Nothing Compares to U'

Sananda Maitreya, the artist formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby

Terence Trent D'Arby announces first UK show in 20 years

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

A-Ha

A-Ha's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Willie Nelson and Kermit The Frog finally came together for a duet of 'Rainbow Connection'.

Kermit The Frog finally joins Willie Nelson for 'Rainbow Connection' duet over 20 years in the making

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and James Norton are all in the running to become the next 007.

Next James Bond odds: Who is the favourite actor to replace Daniel Craig?

James Bond

A video of Barry Gibb singing one of the Bee Gees greatest hits with his son Stephen and niece Samantha is a moment which will go down in music history.

When Barry Gibb invited his son and Maurice's daughter on stage for emotional revival of 'Stayin' Alive'

Barry Gibb

Céline Dion paid tribute to her fallen friends, and brought the entire audience to tears.

When Celine Dion paid emotional tribute to the Bee Gees with poignant rendition of 'Immortality'

Celine Dion

It was the first time the world saw a future superstar when Shania Twain appeared on television as a 14-year old.

When Shania Twain wowed on her TV debut as a plucky 14-year old

Shania Twain

Here's everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Glastonbury Festival 2024: Lineup, headliners, legends slot, dates and re-sale tickets revealed
Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists