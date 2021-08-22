Don Everly of legendary duo The Everly Brothers has died, aged 84

22 August 2021, 09:56

Don Everly has passed away
Don Everly has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Don Everly, one half of the rock and roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died at the age of 84.

A spokesperson confirmed that Don Everly died at home in Nashville. His cause of death was not confirmed at the time.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” a statement said. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Alongside his brother Phil Everly, Don was one half of one of the most successful pop duos of all time.

The Everly Brothers scored massive hits in the 1950s and 1960s, with songs such as 'Wake Up Little Susie', 'Cathy's Clown', 'Bye Bye Love' and 'All I Have To Do Is Dream'.

Don was born in 1937 in Kentucky, and was raised in a very musical family with his brother Phil. The pair began writing and recording songs in the mid-1950s and released their self-titled debut album in 1957.

The Everly Brothers
The Everly Brothers. Picture: Getty

The Everly Brothers released 21 studio albums in total, while Don Everly released several solo albums including Sunset Towers and Brother Jukebox.

The group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, alongside Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry.

The pair fell out in the 1970s, but reunited for various performances until Phil's death in 2014, aged 74.

Don Everly is survived by his mother, Margaret, his wife Adela, his son Edan, and his daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin.

