Foreigner announce their last ever tour with a hilariously strange video

By Mayer Nissim

Funny promo videos, children's choirs – Foreigner are going out with a bang.

Foreigner have announced their farewell tour with a certain amount of style.

Kelly Hansen, who joined the group as its new frontman in 2005, teased the shows by collaborating with the OneVoice choir from Briarcrest Christian School on the weekday morning news show Fox & Friends.

"On the farewell tour, we're going to do a new thing where up to five choirs are going to open for us at every show," Hansen said.

"We really want to support the arts in schools. It's the first thing that's stopped when budgets go."

Hansen also fronted a hilarious tour announcement video, which saw him in the marketing room working out the pitch for the tour with some store mannequins.

today's Fox & Friends featured a remake of Foreigner's "Feels Like the First Time" that literally nobody asked for (i'll admit it's not terrible though) pic.twitter.com/u5i9IiwKGH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2022

Kelly told Billboard: "We're at an era in life where a lot of bands from the '70s are right on the ragged edge of still being able to do shows.

"I see other musicians sometimes that I go, 'Wow, that was disappointing', and I don't want to be someone that other people say that about.

"I want to do this band the way it’s supposed to be, and when it’s not like that I don't want to be doing it."

Foreigner in concert in 1982. Picture: Getty Images

The group's founder Mick Jones currently has a part-time role in the band, playing only the second half of occasional shows due to ongoing health issues.

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," Jones said.

"I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time.

Kelly Hansen fronts Foreigner in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

"By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that’s a long time to be on the road."

Foreigner formed in 1976 by Brits Jones and Ian McDonald and American singer Lou Gramm.

Their first four albums went five-times platinum in the US.

Foreigner's self-titled debut featured the hit single 'Cold As Ice', while their triple-platinum fifth album Agent Provocateur boasted the massive smash 'I Want To Know What Love Is'.