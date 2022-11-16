Foreigner announce their last ever tour with a hilariously strange video

16 November 2022, 11:51

By Mayer Nissim

Funny promo videos, children's choirs – Foreigner are going out with a bang.

Foreigner have announced their farewell tour with a certain amount of style.

Kelly Hansen, who joined the group as its new frontman in 2005, teased the shows by collaborating with the OneVoice choir from Briarcrest Christian School on the weekday morning news show Fox & Friends.

"On the farewell tour, we're going to do a new thing where up to five choirs are going to open for us at every show," Hansen said.

"We really want to support the arts in schools. It's the first thing that's stopped when budgets go."

Hansen also fronted a hilarious tour announcement video, which saw him in the marketing room working out the pitch for the tour with some store mannequins.

Kelly told Billboard: "We're at an era in life where a lot of bands from the '70s are right on the ragged edge of still being able to do shows.

"I see other musicians sometimes that I go, 'Wow, that was disappointing', and I don't want to be someone that other people say that about.

"I want to do this band the way it’s supposed to be, and when it’s not like that I don't want to be doing it."

Foreigner in concert in 1982
Foreigner in concert in 1982. Picture: Getty Images

The group's founder Mick Jones currently has a part-time role in the band, playing only the second half of occasional shows due to ongoing health issues.

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," Jones said.

"I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time.

Kelly Hansen fronts Foreigner in 2007
Kelly Hansen fronts Foreigner in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

"By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that’s a long time to be on the road."

Foreigner formed in 1976 by Brits Jones and Ian McDonald and American singer Lou Gramm.

Their first four albums went five-times platinum in the US.

Foreigner's self-titled debut featured the hit single 'Cold As Ice', while their triple-platinum fifth album Agent Provocateur boasted the massive smash 'I Want To Know What Love Is'.

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

