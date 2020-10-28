Gary Numan facts: 'Cars' singer's age, wife, children, songs and more revealed

By Tom Eames

Gary Numan is a true legend of electronic music, and he continues to have a huge following around the world.

Best known for his synthpop classics 'Cars' and 'Are Friends Electric?', he has sold over 10 million records worldwide and his latest album Savage reached as high as number two in the UK in 2017.

A huge influence on many contemporary artists, the British artist is back with a new autobiography (R)evolution for 2020.

But who is Gary Numan's wife and family and where is he from? Here's all the facts you need: