The Giants of Soul tour announced starring soul legends and hosted by Angie Greaves

The Giants of Soul will feature some of the most iconic soul performers of all time.

Smooth Radio's Angie Greaves will host the special show, which will celebrate some of the finest soul artists of the last five decades.

Performing on The Giants of Soul Tour are:

Tunde Baiyewu from the Lighthouse Family

Deniece Williams

Gwen Dickey from Rose Royce

Alexander O'Neal

Jaki Graham

Janet Kay

Candace Woodson

It promises to include three hours of non-stop hits, and all artists will be backed by an all-star 10-piece band from the UK and USA.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, March 25 at 10am and can be bought here.

The full dates and venues are: