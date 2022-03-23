The Giants of Soul tour announced starring soul legends and hosted by Angie Greaves
23 March 2022, 15:15
The Giants of Soul will feature some of the most iconic soul performers of all time.
Smooth Radio's Angie Greaves will host the special show, which will celebrate some of the finest soul artists of the last five decades.
Performing on The Giants of Soul Tour are:
- Tunde Baiyewu from the Lighthouse Family
- Deniece Williams
- Gwen Dickey from Rose Royce
- Alexander O'Neal
- Jaki Graham
- Janet Kay
- Candace Woodson
It promises to include three hours of non-stop hits, and all artists will be backed by an all-star 10-piece band from the UK and USA.
Tickets go on sale from Friday, March 25 at 10am and can be bought here.
The full dates and venues are:
- Sep 4 Ipswich - Regent Theatre
- Sep 6 Bath - The Forum
- Sep 7 Cambridge - Corn Exchange
- Sep 8 Manchester - Bridgewater Hall
- Sep 9 Liverpool - Philharmonic
- Sep 10 York - Barbican
- Sep 13 Halifax - Victoria Theatre
- Sep 14 Sheffield - City Hall
- Sep 15 Venue Cymru
- Sep 16 Middlesbrough - Town Hall
- Sep 17 Edinburgh - O2 Corn Exchange
- Sep 18 Newcastle - O2 Town Hall
- Sep 20 London - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
- Sep 24 Basingstoke - The Anvil
- Sep 25 Portsmouth - Guildhall
- Sep 27 Blackpool - Opera House
- Sep 28 Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
- Sep 29 Scarborough - Spa
- Oct 2 Brighton - Brighton Centre
- Oct 4 Bournemouth - Pavilion