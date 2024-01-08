James Morrison's wife Gill Catchpole has died, aged 45

James Morrison's wife, Gill Catchpole, has tragically died aged just 45. Picture: James Morrison Facebook/Getty Images

By Thomas Edward

Such tragic news.

The wife of singer-songwriter James Morrison has reportedly died suddenly aged just 45 years old.

Gill Catchpole was found dead at their family home in Gloucestershire on Friday, with a source close to Morrison revealing that he was "devastated" by her shock passing.

According to The Sun, there aren't any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, whilst Morrison is being supported by his family throughout this awful time.

The village Morrison and Catchpole lived together in were made aware of an incident after her café, the Cotswold Sandwich Box, was closed on Saturday with police cars outside.

A source told The Sun that "the whole village is in complete shock at what has happened. Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family."

"He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private," they added.

James Morrison met Gill Catchpole when he was just seventeen years old. Picture: James Morrison Facebook

The 'You Give Me Something' singer and Catchpole share two daughters: 15-year-old Elsie, and five-year-old Ada Rose.

James Morrison and Gill Catchpole's love story dates back to his teenage years, when he was a struggling musician trying to make it.

Living in his mother's home as a lodger, Morrison first met Catchpole when he was seventeen years old, but the romance didn't immediately blossom.

In a 2021 interview, he confessed that the pair "had a connection straight away" but because she had a boyfriend at the time, it took another two years for Morrison to get his girl.

"I didn't want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn’t know, I never fell in love before," he admitted.

"So I didn’t really know if it was that,’ he revealed on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast. "So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her."

Anastacia and James Morrison perform at the Night Of The Proms 2023 at Lanxess Arena on December 22, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Well, what can I say. What a difference a year makes. This time last year I was having my kidney transplant and a year... Posted by Cotswold Sandwich Box on Friday, November 3, 2023

Losing his life-long love in Gill Catchpole marks another major heartbreak in recent years for James Morrison.

Within the space of just three years, his father Paul, his brother Alexis, and his nephew Callum all passed away.

Catchpole was seemingly on the road to recovery, after needing a kidney transplant which derailed her life and career in 2022.

She posted on the Cotswold Sandwich Box's Facebook page in November 2023, admitting that it had been a struggle, but she was "blessed" with the love of her family.

"Thanks to my amazing friends and family that have been there through it all and have picked up the many pieces of me and my life. You all know who you are. Today I feel blessed."