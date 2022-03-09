James Morrison facts: Singer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

9 March 2022, 16:43

James Morrison
James Morrison. Picture: Getty

James Morrison was one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the 2000s.

But how old is the talented singer and where is he from? Here's all the important facts every fan should know:

  1. How old is James Morrison and where is he from?

    James Morrison is from Rugby, Warwickshire.

    Born James Morrison Catchpole on August 13, 1984 the singer moved to Cornwall as a teenager and started performing on the streets of Newquay and Truro. He celebrated his 37th birthday in 2021.

    After James took GCSE music the up-and-coming star graduated to writing his own songs.

    James' distinctive voice was caused by a life-threatening case of whopping cough he suffered from as a child where he was given only a 30% chance of survival.

    While playing open mic nights at an Irish bar in Derby, James met Kev Andrews - a producer who had worked with Simply Red - who produced his first record.

  2. What are James Morrison's most famous songs?

    James grew up listening to Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, Al Green and Van Morrison and attributes his sound to these influences.

    When he was 21-years-old, his debut single 'You Give Me Something' reached No. 5 in the UK charts in July 2006 and his debut album Undiscovered sold over 1 million copies across the world, making James the UK's best-selling male solo artist that year.

    James's second album Songs For You, Truths For Me featured the top ten singles 'You Make It Real' and his critically acclaimed collaboration with Nelly Furtado 'Broken Strings'.

    In 2007 James won a BRIT Award for best British male and in 2008 collaborated with Jason Mraz on the song 'Details in the Fabric' from the latter's smash hit album We Dance, We Sing, We Steal Things.

    James has worked as a songwriter for Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato and has released five albums.

    His 2019 album You're Stronger Than You Know - his first album in four years - was released on March 8.

    New tracks from the album include 'Power', co-written with Adele and Florence Welch writer Francis Anthony "Eg" White, and 'So Beautiful' that he wrote with Gary Barlow.

  3. Who is James Morrison's wife?

    James Morrison's wife is called Gill Catchpole.

    The couple has lived in a large house in the Gloucestershire countryside, with James once telling the Daily Mail: "It’s a sort of 1900 country gentleman’s residence, which is hilarious because I was always an urban kid.

    Watch: Joss Stone perform on James Morrison's new track 'My Love Goes On'

    Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball - Arrivals
    Picture: Getty

    "But there are still times when I wake up wondering, “When is the landlord going to come round and kick me out?”

    His 2019 album You're Stronger Than You Know is dedicated to his wife and her strength.

  4. How many children does James Morrison have?

    James and Gill have two children.

    Elsie was born in 2008, while Ava was born in 2018.

    Gill had a difficult pregnancy with her second child and delivered Ava Rose when she was 16 weeks premature.

    James told The Sun: “Thankfully I can look back and everything is sweet and rosy now. Ada-Rose has just turned one and is a normal, happy baby and Elsie, who’s now ten, is a great big sister.

    “But when Gill’s waters broke and she was born so early and tiny, we didn’t know what was going to happen. That is probably the lowest I’ve ever been.

    "That’s why now, looking back, I called the album You’re Stronger Than You Know, as Gill was amazing," he added.

    “It was really scary and she was in the hospital for three months. It was tough, but I feel like it’s nothing that we can’t handle.

    "The album title is for Gill as she’s been through so much as a woman and a mum knowing we could lose the baby at any point."

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sean Lennon in 2014

Sean Lennon facts: John Lennon son's girlfriend, songs and friendship with Michael Jackson revealed

John Lennon

Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon facts: John Lennon son's net worth, songs, parents and partner revealed

John Lennon

Randy Newman will perform at the 2020 Oscars

Randy Newman facts: Toy Story singer's age, songs and career revealed
Kacey Musgraves facts: Who is Kacey Musgraves? Age, height, songs and net worth revealed

Kacey Musgraves facts: Country singer's age, height, songs and net worth revealed
Duffy released her hit album Rockferry in 2008

Duffy facts: Welsh singer's age, partner, songs and career revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed