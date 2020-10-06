Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby

6 October 2020, 16:18

Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby with musician boyfriend Cody
Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby with musician boyfriend Cody. Picture: Joss Stone • Instagram

By Rory O'Connor

Joss Stone has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with American musician Cody.

The 33-year-old ‘The Right To Be Wrong’ singer announced on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy, that she’s expecting her first child but admitted she is scared of giving birth.

Joss said: “Guess what? I am going to have a little baby too!

Read more: Where is Joss Stone now? The singer's husband, career and North Korea gig explained

“I am so excited to talk to you [Ella Mills] because I don’t know many pregnant women.

“I am week 17 and I just stopped being really sick all the time. I’m feeling okay.

Joss Stone performing in March 2020
Joss Stone performing in March 2020. Picture: Getty
View this post on Instagram

Accent wars #longcarjourneys do this !!!

A post shared by Joss Stone (@jossstone) on

“Isn’t it mad when you’ve got someone growing inside of you? Jeez.”

Opening up about her labour fears, Joss continued: “My boyfriend kept saying to me, ‘Pain is temporary’.

See more: Joss Stone is back on James Morrison's new song 'My Love Goes On' - watch the video

“Temporary, it is temporary. Oh my god it is horrible. Leave me alone! I am just going to cry.

“I woke up in the middle of the night – randomly – and I was like, ‘Oh my god I am really scared!’

“I just got really terrified of having to push it out.”

Joss also opened up on struggling to find love in the music industry before she met Cody.

She said: “I considered arranged marriages before I met Cody, because I couldn’t find a man. I love romance. I’ve also started watching Indian Matchmaker.”

Congratulations, Joss!

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum

Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum

Westlife

George Michael's ex-lover Kenny Goss suing late star's sister and father

George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss is suing late star's sister and father

George Michael

Elton John and John Lennon

Elton John recalls ‘whirlwind romance’ with John Lennon: 'We did naughty things together'

Elton John

Mick Fleetwood responds to viral 'Dreams' TikTok in the best way

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral 'Dreams' TikTok video, sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to song

Fleetwood Mac

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?