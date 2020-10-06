Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby

Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby with musician boyfriend Cody. Picture: Joss Stone • Instagram

By Rory O'Connor

Joss Stone has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with American musician Cody.

The 33-year-old ‘The Right To Be Wrong’ singer announced on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy, that she’s expecting her first child but admitted she is scared of giving birth.

Joss said: “Guess what? I am going to have a little baby too!

“I am so excited to talk to you [Ella Mills] because I don’t know many pregnant women.

“I am week 17 and I just stopped being really sick all the time. I’m feeling okay.

Joss Stone performing in March 2020. Picture: Getty

“Isn’t it mad when you’ve got someone growing inside of you? Jeez.”

Opening up about her labour fears, Joss continued: “My boyfriend kept saying to me, ‘Pain is temporary’.

“Temporary, it is temporary. Oh my god it is horrible. Leave me alone! I am just going to cry.

“I woke up in the middle of the night – randomly – and I was like, ‘Oh my god I am really scared!’

“I just got really terrified of having to push it out.”

Joss also opened up on struggling to find love in the music industry before she met Cody.

She said: “I considered arranged marriages before I met Cody, because I couldn’t find a man. I love romance. I’ve also started watching Indian Matchmaker.”

Congratulations, Joss!