Who is Kate Bush's husband Danny McIntosh?

Is Kate Bush married and who is Kate Bush's husband?

In 1992, Kate Bush and Danny McIntosh tied the knot.

Danny is a guitarist who's appeared on several of Kate's songs in the past.

He was born in London in 1956 and took formal training to play guitar at the age of 10.

After finishing his degree, he soon became the guitarist for bands including Bandit and The Quick.

He also played guitar on albums by Dollar, Deniece Williams and Amii Stewart during the 1980s.

In 1993, he played guitar on Kate Bush's songs 'Rubberband Girl', 'The Red Shoes', 'Constellation Of The Heart', 'Top Of The City', 'The Song Of Solomon', and 'Lily'.

Danny later played guitar on Kate's songs 'An Architect's Dream', 'How To Be Invisible', 'King Of The Mountain', 'Nocturn', 'Pi', 'Sunset', '50 Words For Snow', 'Misty', 'Snowed In At Wheeler Street', 'Snowflake' and 'Wild Man'.

Danny now runs a record label called Independent. He also recorded an album titled Dave.

The pair live together in Devon, in a home they purchased in 2005.