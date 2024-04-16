Kool & the Gang announce special Liverpool show with support from The Real Thing

Kool & the Gang in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Legendary funk and soul band Kool & the Gang have announced a special UK headline show this summer.

Kool & the Gang will perform at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Friday, July 16.

Joining them as special guests will be Liverpool soul legends, The Real Thing.

Celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, Kool & The Gang have performed continuously longer than any R&B group in history.

Kool & the Gang in Liverpool. Picture: Kool & the Gang

The band will bring their iconic hits like 'Celebration', 'Ladies Night', 'Get Down On It', 'Cherish' and 'Jungle Boogie' to fans in Liverpool for this special show for one night only

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, April 19 at 9.30am from here.