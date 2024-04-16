Kool & the Gang announce special Liverpool show with support from The Real Thing

16 April 2024, 13:30

Kool & the Gang in 2023
Kool & the Gang in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Legendary funk and soul band Kool & the Gang have announced a special UK headline show this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kool & the Gang will perform at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Friday, July 16.

Joining them as special guests will be Liverpool soul legends, The Real Thing.

Celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, Kool & The Gang have performed continuously longer than any R&B group in history.

Kool & the Gang in Liverpool
Kool & the Gang in Liverpool. Picture: Kool & the Gang

The band will bring their iconic hits like 'Celebration', 'Ladies Night', 'Get Down On It', 'Cherish' and 'Jungle Boogie' to fans in Liverpool for this special show for one night only

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, April 19 at 9.30am from here.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

George Michael's Wembley performance in 2007

When George Michael opened the new Wembley Stadium with incredible setlist

George Michael

Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton on SNL

Ryan Gosling is a massive Chris Stapleton fanboy in hilarious SNL sketch

Country

Amy Winehouse has inspired countless artists. But who influenced Amy to become the artist she evolved into?

The voices that influenced Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

'Back To Black' was the title song from an album that changed everything for Amy Winehouse.

The Story of... 'Back To Black' by Amy Winehouse

Song Facts

The three Bee Gees brothers have plenty of children between them. Here's all you need to know about their kids.

How many kids do the Bee Gees have, and who are they?

Bee Gees

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Amy Winehouse's best songs

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Amy Winehouse

This is the amazing moment Celine Dion surprised a couple getting married in Las Vegas by singing their first dance song, 'Because You Loved Me'.

When Celine Dion crashed wedding couple's first dance singing 'Because You Loved Me'

Celine Dion

Pierce Brosnan & Keely

Pierce Brosnan's wife says he 'changed her destiny' in emotional tribute to mark 30th anniversary

TV & Film

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

Back to Black: The Amy Winehouse biopic cast and the real-life people they play

Amy Winehouse

Nobody had a voice quite like Amy Winehouse, but her relatively brief career was marred by setbacks and addiction.

Inside Amy Winehouse’s tragic final performance

Amy Winehouse

Gary Barlow's very nice day out

Gary Barlow's "my idea of a very nice day out" meme explained

Take That