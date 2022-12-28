Laura Branigan facts: 'Gloria' singer's career, songs, husband and death explained

Laura Branigan in 1985. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Laura Branigan was one of the most exciting singers of the 1980s.

The American singer and actress was best known for her signature song, 1982 'Gloria'.

Her biggest hit in the UK was the power anthem 'Self Control', while her other songs included 'Solitaire', the first version of Michael Bolton's 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You', 'Ti amo', 'The Power of Love' and 'Shattered Glass'.

Laura Branigan also appeared on various TV and film soundtracks, including Flashdance, Ghostbusters and Miami Vice.

Sadly, her success waned by the end of the decade, and she retired from public life for much of the 1990s. She returned to performing in the early 2000s, including as Janis Joplin in the off-Broadway musical Love, Janis.

While preparing a comeback, Laura tragically died in summer 2004.