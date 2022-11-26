The Story of... 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' by Irene Cara

Who wrote 'Flashdance... What a Feeling'?

Irene Cara and Keith Forsey with their Oscar for 'Flashdance'. Picture: Getty

Giorgio Moroder won an Oscar for Best Original Score in 1979 for Midnight Express, and he later worked with Flashdance producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the 1980 film American Gigolo.

Bruckheimer contacted Moroder in 1982, to ask if he would be interested in writing the music for a new film.

The movie told the story of Alex Owens, a young woman who dreams of becoming a ballerina but must overcome her fear of auditioning before a panel of judges.

He wasn't that interested at first due to other commitments, but Moroder wrote with some music that was "a very rough sketch".

The demo he sent was the music for what would become 'Flashdance... What a Feeling', but Moroder didn't want to compose the score until he saw a rough cut of the film.

Moroder asked his session drummer, Keith Forsey, to write the lyrics for the song, and he later received help from Irene Cara.

Cara - who had previously had success with performing the title track for 1980's Fame - described Forsey as "very personable, just a sweetheart. He was very funny. We definitely clicked."

She had been working on an album and looking for a producer in 1983, when she was approached by Paramount Pictures to provide lyrics for the song.

However, she was reluctant at first about being compared to another singer he had produced, Donna Summer.

Cara and Forsey were shown the last scene of the film, where Alex auditions. They were then driven to Moroder's studio to record the song.

She said: "I had no idea what the movie was about or anything. It did seem to me to have a similar look in regards to Fame, so I figured, well, this is another performing arts film."