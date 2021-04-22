Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown has died, aged 65

22 April 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 19:10

Les McKeown Of The Bay City Rollers
Les McKeown Of The Bay City Rollers. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Bay City Rollers star Les McKeown has died suddenly at the age of 65, his family has confirmed.

His family announced his passing via the group's Facebook page, sharing that he died suddenly at home on Tuesday (April 20).

The message read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021.

"We are currently making arrangements for his funeral. If you would like to remember Leslie, please make a donation in his name to: [details] We thank you and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss. Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown."

The Bay City Rollers
The Bay City Rollers. Picture: Getty

Les found fame with the Bay City Rollers, and was one of the biggest teen idols of the 1970s.

He was the band's lead singer during their most successful period. He joined the group in 1973, before leaving again in 1978.

The band had many big hits, including 'Bye Bye Baby' and 'Give a Little Love'.

Les McKeown left school aged 15 to join a band called Threshold, and went on to join the Bay City Rollers aged just 18 in 1973.

After quitting the group, he later rejoined for several comeback tours and live recordings.

He toured recently under the name Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers. They were touring in Toronto when the coronavirus pandemic began. The tour was scheduled for November 2021.

