Linda Ronstadt facts: Singer's age, children, partner, career and songs revealed

Linda Ronstadt in 1982. Picture: Getty

Linda Ronstadt is one of the greatest singers of all time, with a career spanning many decades and music genres.

Her work includes music in rock, country, opera, easy listening standards, and Latin. She has won 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, an Emmy Award, and an ALMA Award.

She has also been nominated for a Tony Award and a Golden Globe, was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Linda has released 24 studio albums, achieved 38 US Billboard Hot 100 singles, and has sold more than 100 million records

She began slowing down her career in 2000 when her singing voice started deteriorating, with her last album being released in 2004, while her last live concert was in 2009. She officially announced her retirement in 2011. This was due to no longer being able to sing as a result of a degenerative condition.