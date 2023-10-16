Exclusive

The Lion King Musical: Rafiki star Tenjiwe Nofemele performs incredible acoustic 'Circle of Life'

The Lion King: 'The Circle of Life'. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

The Lion King stage musical has been entertaining audiences around the world for nearly three decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hit musical - based on the 1994 Disney animated movie with songs by Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice - debuted in London's West End in 1999.

Ahead of its 25th anniversary in 2024, Smooth Radio filmed an exclusive performance of one of the show's most iconic songs, as part of the On Stage with Smooth video series.

Tenjiwe Nofemele - who plays Rafiki in the show - performed a stripped-back version of 'The Circle of Life'. The performance showcases Tenjiwe's incredible vocals, and the emotional power of the classic song.

Tenjiwe Nofemele performs an incredible acoustic version of 'The Circle of Life'. Picture: Smooth/Global

Tenjiwe was joined by Damien Manning on percussion and Jon Aspital on piano.

The Lion King can be seen at London's Lyceum Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found here.