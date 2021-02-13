Louisa Johnson facts: Singer's age, songs and when she won the X Factor revealed

Her father is a construction worker from Essex, and her mother is a driving instructor from Chafford Hundred.

Shee was born in Essex to parents David Johnson and Lisa Hawkyard, and has one younger brother, Fynn Johnson.

Louisa Johnson was born on January 11, 1998. She celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2021.

When did Louisa Johnson win The X Factor?

In 2015, Louisa Johnson auditioned for the 12th series of The X Factor, singing The Jackson 5's 'Who's Lovin' You'.

She picked the song because "it is a really really hard song to sing, but I wanted to make a good impression".

Louisa received a standing ovation from all four judges, and progressed to the next stage. Eventually, she landed a slot in the Girls category, with Rita Ora as her mentor.

She won the final, becoming the youngest to do so at the time. Her winner's single 'Forever Young' reached number 9 in the UK singles chart.