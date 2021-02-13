Louisa Johnson facts: Singer's age, songs and when she won the X Factor revealed

13 February 2021, 11:00

Louisa Johnson in 2017
Louisa Johnson in 2017. Picture: Getty

Louisa Johnson made a name for herself when her powerful singing helped her win The X Factor in 2015.

Now going by simply Louisa, the talented singer has scored several hits since becoming 12th winner of the ITV talent show as a teenager, and is recording new music for 2021.

  1. How old is Louisa Johnson?

    Louisa Johnson was born on January 11, 1998. She celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2021.

    Shee was born in Essex to parents David Johnson and Lisa Hawkyard, and has one younger brother, Fynn Johnson.

    Her father is a construction worker from Essex, and her mother is a driving instructor from Chafford Hundred.

  2. When did Louisa Johnson win The X Factor?

    In 2015, Louisa Johnson auditioned for the 12th series of The X Factor, singing The Jackson 5's 'Who's Lovin' You'.

    She picked the song because "it is a really really hard song to sing, but I wanted to make a good impression".

    Louisa received a standing ovation from all four judges, and progressed to the next stage. Eventually, she landed a slot in the Girls category, with Rita Ora as her mentor.

    She won the final, becoming the youngest to do so at the time. Her winner's single 'Forever Young' reached number 9 in the UK singles chart.

  3. What songs has Louisa Johnson released?

    Louisa Johnson's singles have included:

    - Forever Young

    - So Good

    - Best Behaviour

    - Unacceptable (with Olly Murs)

    - Tears (with Clean Bandit)

    She also took part in the charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as part of Artists for Grenfell, raising money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

