Mika facts: Singer's age, partner, height, songs and more revealed

Mika became one of the biggest overnight stars when he released his infectious pop anthem 'Grace Kelly' in 2007.

Mika's first full-length album, Life in Cartoon Motion, sold over 5.6 million copies worldwide, winning him a Brit Award and a Grammy Award nomination.

He has since gone on to record four more albums, as well as being a judge on both the French version of The Voice and the Italian version of X Factor.

Mika has also starred in his own TV variety show in Italy, called Stasera Casa Mika.