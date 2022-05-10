Eurovision 2022 odds: Who are the favourites to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest?

Who will win Eurovision? Picture: Getty/Eurovision

By Tom Eames

The United Kingdom apparently has a decent shot at winning this year's Eurovision Song Contest, according to bookmakers at least.

Despite coming rock bottom last year with nil points, the UK are currently among the top 5 favourites to win Eurovision 2022.

The annual song contest takes place this year in Turin, Italy on Saturday, May 14, following Måneskin's victory with 'Zitti e Buoni' in 2021.

26 countries will fight it out to win Eurovision this year, with France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Italy and the UK automatically making it through to the live final.

The remaining countries are participating in two semi-finals, with the best 10 from each going through.

What are the latest Eurovision odds for 2022?

According to Betfair Exchange, the latest Eurovision odds as of May 10 are:

Ukraine: 4/6

United Kingdom: 15/2

Italy: 9/1

Sweden: 11/1

Spain: 29/1

Greece: 64/1

Netherlands: 74/1

Norway: 84/1

Serbia: 149/1

Portugal: 159/1

Who are the favourites to win?

Ukraine is the clear favourite to win Eurovision this year. Their entrants are the Kalush Orchestra with 'Stefania'.

While the odds are stacked in their favour due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it certainly helps the song is rather catchy too!

Meanwhile, the UK's entry - TikTok star Sam Ryder with 'Space Man' - is currently the second favourite. Could Sam pull off a surprise victory?