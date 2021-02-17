What happened to Milli Vanilli after their lip sync scandal?

Their biggest hits included 'Girl You Know It's True' (#2 in the US and #3 in the UK), 'Baby Don't Forget My Number' (#1 US), 'Blame it on the Rain' (#1 US) and 'Girl I'm Gonna Miss You' (#1 US, #2 UK).

Their debut album, titled All or Nothing in Europe and later called Girl You Know It's True in the US, achieved huge success around the world and won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990.

The duo was founded by Frank Farian in 1988, and consisted of singers Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus.

Did they sing on their records and who were the real singers?

Music producer Frank Farian discovered the duo, and invited them to his Frankfurt studio to listen to a demo.

Farian signed the duo, but their singing in the studio did not impress him. "These two guys came into the studio, they recorded, but they didn't have enough quality," Farian said.

The final version of 'Girl You Know It's True' was finished by studio performers — including Charles Shaw, John Davis, and Brad Howell.

The duo toured Spain, France and Italy, lip syncing to the pre-recorded tracks. Pilatus later said: "We would ask Frank when are we going to be allowed to give some (artistic) input and he would say, 'Yeah, yeah, but right now we need you to go out and do promotion. Of course, you'll get to do it, just work with us.' That's how he strung us along."

Milli Vanilli with Frank Farian. Picture: Getty

"After Frank released the album, he told us that it was too late to stop now," Pilatus added. "Because the single was such a big success, he said, 'Now you have to go through with it. I'll cover you guys. Nobody will find out.'

"He said, 'Here, I'll give you $20,000 advance money.' We never had a hit before, so we went along with it. We played with fire and now we know, but it's too late."

The first doubts emerged when MTV executive Beth McCarthy-Miller noticed their English language skills when they came in for their first interview.

On July 21, 1989, during a live performance on MTV, the recording of a song jammed and skipped.

"I knew right then and there, it was the beginning of the end for Milli Vanilli," said Pilatus. "When my voice got stuck in the computer, and it just kept repeating and repeating, I panicked. I didn't know what to do. I just ran off the stage."

Unlike the international release of their first album, the inserts for the American version attributed the vocals to Morvan and Pilatus. This led to singer Charles Shaw to reveal in December 1989 that he was actually one of the three vocalists. Farian is said to have paid Shaw $150,000 to take back his statements.

On November 14, 1990, Farian announced that he had fired the group and confessed they did not sing on the records. Pilatus confirmed this in an article with the Los Angeles Times.

"The last two years of our lives have been a total nightmare," he said. "We've had to lie to everybody. We are true singers, but that maniac Frank Farian would never allow us to express ourselves."

Milli Vanilli's 1990 Grammy for Best New Artist was later revoked. At a press conference, they sang and rapped for the room to prove that they could actually sing if they were allowed.