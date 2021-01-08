Morten Harket facts: A-ha singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

By Tom Eames

Morten Harket was one of the biggest pop heartthrobs of the 1980s, and he's still making music as part of a-ha decades later.

The Norwegian superstar took over the charts with his band a-ha, thanks to megahits including 'Take on Me', 'The Sun Always Shines on TV' and James Bond theme 'The Living Daylights'.

In recent years, he has a been a judge on The Voice in his homeland of Norway.

But where is Morten Harket from and how old is he? Here's all the important facts you need: