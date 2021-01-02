The Masked Singer UK: Who is Viking? Clues and theories for series 2

2 January 2021, 12:04

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Viking? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Viking? Clues and theories for series 2. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

The Masked Singer is back in the UK for a second series! But which celebrities will be behind the elaborate costumes?

After a hugely popular first series in early 2020, the guessing game is back for series 2 on ITV.

First airing on Boxing Day 2020, The Masked Singer will continue into early 2021 with 12 more famous faces singing classic tunes for judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and new member Mo Gilligan, alongside host Joel Dommett.

Series 1 featured celebrities and singers including Jason Manford, Denise Van Outen, Katherine Jenkins, CeeLo Green, Jake Shears and winner Nicola Roberts.

As each episode passes, we'll look at the theories and clues behind each mask, including Viking:

  1. The Masked Singer series 2: Viking clues

    The Masked Singer series 2: Viking clues
    The Masked Singer series 2: Viking clues. Picture: ITV

    Viking will perform their first song in episode 2 of The Masked Singer, so make sure to come back here after broadcast where we will delve into what we find out.

More from The Masked Singer

See more More from The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Blob? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Blob? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Seahorse? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Seahorse? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Harlequin? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Harlequin? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Grandfather Clock? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Grandfather Clock? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Bushbaby? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Bushbaby? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Sausage?

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Sausage? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Dragon? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Dragon? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Swan? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Swan? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Badger? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Badger? Clues and theories for series 2
The Masked Singer UK: Who is Alien?

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Alien? Clues and theories for series 2
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Myleene Klass on Smooth Radio

Myleene Klass facts: Smooth presenter's age, husband, children and career revealed
Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway facts: Smooth and GMB pressenter's age, husband, children and career revealed
Jenni Falconer will present Smooth Breakfast in London

Jenni Falconer facts: Smooth presenter's age, husband, children, career and more

Jenni Falconer

Bugsy Malone

Bugsy Malone cast: Where are they now?

Features

Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly facts: Who is his wife, what is his illness and how old is he?

Features