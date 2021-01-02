The Masked Singer UK: Who is Harlequin? Clues and theories for series 2

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Harlequin? Clues and theories for series 2. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

The Masked Singer is back in the UK for a second series! But which celebrities will be behind the elaborate costumes?

After a hugely popular first series in early 2020, the guessing game is back for series 2 on ITV.

First airing on Boxing Day 2020, The Masked Singer will continue into early 2021 with 12 more famous faces singing classic tunes for judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and new member Mo Gilligan, alongside host Joel Dommett.

Series 1 featured celebrities and singers including Jason Manford, Denise Van Outen, Katherine Jenkins, CeeLo Green, Jake Shears and winner Nicola Roberts.

As each episode passes, we'll look at the theories and clues behind each mask, including Harlequin: