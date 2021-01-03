Gabrielle facts: What is the singer's real name and why does she cover her eye?

Picture: Dan Massie

By Tom Eames

Gabrielle is one of the most successful soul singers of her generation.

From her debut number one single 'Dreams' in 1993 to her huge 1999 album Rise, Gabrielle has sold millions of records around the world.

Here are all the big facts every Gabrielle fan should know: