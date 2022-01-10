Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts: How Gabrielle went from supermarket singer to a soul legend

10 January 2022, 02:00

Jenni Falconer chats to Gabrielle on Famous Firsts
Jenni Falconer chats to Gabrielle on Famous Firsts. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Gabrielle is the latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, and the British music star reflects on how she overcame early challenges to become one of the most celebrated singers of her generation.

In episode 7 of Famous Firsts, host Jenni Falconer chats to Gabrielle about the various firsts of her career, including how she first performed live at her school canteen and her local supermarket, how she first found her stunning voice, and when she first decided on her now-famous stage name.

Gabrielle also opens up about facing her fears by wearing her iconic eye-patch, and how she has been an inspiration to many people who may consider themselves as having "differences", as she puts it.

She also speaks about her famous hits including 'Dreams', how Tracy Chapman was a massive inspiration, and how she found her appearance on The Masked Singer last year.

Listen below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife among others, with future guests including Tony Hadley and Marti Pellow.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Can you guess which is the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time?

What are the top 5 best-selling movie soundtracks of all time?

TV & Film

Barry Gibb and his brother Maurice and Robin famously walked out of the interview with Clive Anderson in 1997

Bee Gees: Excruciating moment trio walked off Clive Anderson TV show after host's music jibes

Bee Gees

ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

ABBA

Michael Jackson standing still and the crowd goes wild

How Michael Jackson made fans go wild and faint purely by standing still for several minutes

Michael Jackson

David Bowie questioned why MTV wouldn't play black artist's music as early as 1983.

When David Bowie called out MTV for not playing black artists during 1983 interview

David Bowie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years