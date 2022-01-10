Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts: How Gabrielle went from supermarket singer to a soul legend

Jenni Falconer chats to Gabrielle on Famous Firsts. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Gabrielle is the latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, and the British music star reflects on how she overcame early challenges to become one of the most celebrated singers of her generation.

In episode 7 of Famous Firsts, host Jenni Falconer chats to Gabrielle about the various firsts of her career, including how she first performed live at her school canteen and her local supermarket, how she first found her stunning voice, and when she first decided on her now-famous stage name.

Gabrielle also opens up about facing her fears by wearing her iconic eye-patch, and how she has been an inspiration to many people who may consider themselves as having "differences", as she puts it.

She also speaks about her famous hits including 'Dreams', how Tracy Chapman was a massive inspiration, and how she found her appearance on The Masked Singer last year.

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife among others, with future guests including Tony Hadley and Marti Pellow.

