Nicola Roberts facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, partner and career revealed
17 March 2022, 19:02 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 19:04
Nicola Roberts was one of the first singers to make it big via the reality TV boom of the early 2000s.
After being picked to join Girls Aloud in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, Nicola scored huge success as part of the girl group, but what is she up to now?
She won the very first series of the UK's The Masked Singer as Queen Bee, and here's all the important facts about the singer:
-
Who is Nicola Roberts?
Nicola Roberts is an English singer and songwriter, most famous for being one of the founding members of Girls Aloud.
The group scored 20 consecutive top 10 singles in the UK, and five albums before unofficially splitting in 2009.
Nicola also launched her own pale skin make-up collection called Dainty Doll in 2008, and has been an advocate of banning underage usage of tanning beds. Her work with a British MP led to a bill, banning under 18s from using tanning beds.
In 2011, Nicola released her debut solo album Cinderella's Eyes, reaching number 17 in the UK.
-
Is Nicola Roberts single?
Nicola recently opened up about the trauma she suffered after a bad break-up with her previous boyfriend.
The artist had a long period in which her ex-boyfriend harassed and stalked her, eventually leading to his prosecution in 2017.
“I had a few heartbreaks along the way. I was kind of ground down,” she said.
Nicola has yet to reveal if she is currently dating anyone.
-
How old is Nicola Roberts and where is she from?
Nicola was born on October 5, 1985. She celebrated her 36th birthday in 2021.
She was born in Stamford, Lincolnshire, when her mother was 17.
Her father was working for the RAF, before he moved to work for Ford Motor Company while her mother became a photographer to help the family's financial issues.
Nicola grew up in Runcorn, Cheshire.