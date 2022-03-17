Nicola Roberts facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, partner and career revealed

Nicola Roberts was one of the first singers to make it big via the reality TV boom of the early 2000s.

After being picked to join Girls Aloud in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, Nicola scored huge success as part of the girl group, but what is she up to now?

She won the very first series of the UK's The Masked Singer as Queen Bee, and here's all the important facts about the singer: