Ne-Yo facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs, height and more revealed

Ne-Yo was one of the biggest singers of the 2000s, scoring massive hits with his R&B anthems and ballads.

In 2004, Ne-Yo became highly sought-after when he wrote Mario's international number one single 'Let Me Love You', and it wasn't long before he was scoring hits himself.

Among his most famous songs include 'Closer', 'Miss Independent' and 'So Sick', and he has also written 'Unfaithful' and 'Take a Bow' for Rihanna, 'Irreplaceable' for Beyoncé and 'I'm You' for Leona Lewis.

His most recent album was 2018's Good Man and he currently serves as a judge on the reality show World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez.

But where is Ne-Yo from, how old is he and is he married? Here's all the important facts you need: