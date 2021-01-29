Ne-Yo facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs, height and more revealed

29 January 2021, 16:45

Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo. Picture: Getty

Ne-Yo was one of the biggest singers of the 2000s, scoring massive hits with his R&B anthems and ballads.

In 2004, Ne-Yo became highly sought-after when he wrote Mario's international number one single 'Let Me Love You', and it wasn't long before he was scoring hits himself.

Among his most famous songs include 'Closer', 'Miss Independent' and 'So Sick', and he has also written 'Unfaithful' and 'Take a Bow' for Rihanna, 'Irreplaceable' for Beyoncé and 'I'm You' for Leona Lewis.

His most recent album was 2018's Good Man and he currently serves as a judge on the reality show World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez.

But where is Ne-Yo from, how old is he and is he married? Here's all the important facts you need:

  1. How old is Ne-Yo and what is his real name?

    Ne-Yo was born on October 18, 1979. He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2020.

    He was born Shaffer Chimere Smith in Camden, Arkansas. His parents were also musicians.

    As a child, he was raised by his mother after she separated from his father. His family then relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada.

    He at first adopted the stage name GoGo, and joined an R&B group called Envy.

    Later, his stage name Ne-Yo was coined by Big D Evans, a producer who once worked with the singer, because Evans claimed that Ne-Yo sees music like the character Neo sees the Matrix.

  2. Is Ne-Yo married and does he have children?

    Ne-Yo and former partner Monyetta Shaw in 2012
    Ne-Yo and former partner Monyetta Shaw in 2012. Picture: Getty

    In 2005, his then-girlfriend Jesseca White gave birth to a boy, naming him Chimere after Ne-Yo's middle name. While Ne-Yo believed he was the father, he later discovered the child was not his.

    In 2010, Ne-Yo's girlfriend Monyetta Shaw gave birth to daughter Madilyn Grace Smith. He said at the time: "I've been in love before but this feels like nothing I've ever felt... like I'm in love for the first time."

    In 2011, Shaw and Ne-Yo welcomed their second child, Mason Evan Smith.

    In 2015, the singer announced that he and partner Crystal Renay Williams were engaged and expecting a child. They married in 2016.

    Ne-Yo with Crystal Renay and their son in 2016
    Ne-Yo with Crystal Renay and their son in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Their son, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr, was born in March 2016. Their second son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith was born in 2018.

    In 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Crystal Smith would end their marriage, but he withdrew his divorce case afterwards.

  3. How tall is Ne-Yo?

    Ne-Yo is thought to stand at around 5ft 7 ¾ (172.1 cm) tall.

  4. Is Ne-Yo on The Masked Singer?

    In the second series of The Masked Singer on ITV, viewers have turned detective to try and figure out who each secret performer is.

    One such guess that's doing the rounds is that Ne-Yo is in fact Badger, due to the cute creature's singing voice and clues so far.

    Read more: Who is Badger on The Masked Singer?

    We'll just have to wait and see if this is the case or not...

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Smooth Valentine's

Valentine's Day 2021: Send us your special dedications and messages on Smooth
Adam Lambert was taking part in the TV show Greatest Hits when he wowed the audience with an incredible performance of George Michael's 1987 hit, 'Faith'.

When Adam Lambert paid tribute to George Michael with a flawless cover of 'Faith'

Adam Lambert

Celine Dion has sung in many languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even Latin in her 31-year career.

This video of Celine Dion singing in 9 different languages is absolutely incredible

Celine Dion

Phil Collins

QUIZ: How well do you know Phil Collins' lyrics?

Quizzes

It's a Sin on Channel 4

It's a Sin soundtrack: All the fantastic music in the hit Channel 4 TV drama starring Olly Alexander

TV & Film

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?