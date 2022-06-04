Neneh Cherry facts: Singer's age, husband, songs and famous daughter Mabel revealed

How old is Neneh Cherry and where is she from?

Neneh Cherry with her Icon Award at the 2022 NME Awards. Picture: Getty

Neneh Cherry was born Neneh Mariann Karlsson in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 10, 1964. She celebrated her 58th birthday in 2022.

She was the daughter of Monika 'Moki' Karlsson (1943–2009), a Swedish painter and textile artist, and the musician Ahmadu Jah (1936–2018).

Jah was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and was the son of a tribal chief, who went to Stockholm to study engineering at university.

Her parents split up early on, and her mother later married the American jazz musician Don Cherry, who helped raise Neneh since her birth. She took her stepfather's surname.

Neneh also has a half-brother, musician Eagle-Eye Cherry, best known for the song 'Save Tonight'. From

Having lived in the United States since the early 1970s, Neneh later dropped out of school at 14 and moved to London.