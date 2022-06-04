Neneh Cherry facts: Singer's age, husband, songs and famous daughter Mabel revealed

4 June 2022, 16:42

Neneh Cherry in 1989
Neneh Cherry in 1989. Picture: Getty

Neneh Cherry emerged as one of the most exciting new singers of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Swedish singer-songwriter, rapper and broadcaster began her career in London in the early 1980s, performing in various punk bands.

She eventually released her debut solo album Raw Like Sushi in 1989, featuring the worldwide hit single 'Buffalo Stance'.

Among her other famous songs include '7 Seconds' with Youssou N'Dour, 'Love Can Build a Bridge' with Cher and Chrissie Hynde.

  1. How old is Neneh Cherry and where is she from?

    Neneh Cherry with her Icon Award at the 2022 NME Awards
    Neneh Cherry with her Icon Award at the 2022 NME Awards. Picture: Getty

    Neneh Cherry was born Neneh Mariann Karlsson in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 10, 1964. She celebrated her 58th birthday in 2022.

    She was the daughter of Monika 'Moki' Karlsson (1943–2009), a Swedish painter and textile artist, and the musician Ahmadu Jah (1936–2018).

    Jah was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and was the son of a tribal chief, who went to Stockholm to study engineering at university.

    Her parents split up early on, and her mother later married the American jazz musician Don Cherry, who helped raise Neneh since her birth. She took her stepfather's surname.

    Neneh also has a half-brother, musician Eagle-Eye Cherry, best known for the song 'Save Tonight'. From

    Having lived in the United States since the early 1970s, Neneh later dropped out of school at 14 and moved to London.

  2. Is Neneh Cherry married and how many children does she have?

    Cameron McVey in 2017
    Cameron McVey in 2017. Picture: Getty

    In 1983, Neneh Cherry married drummer Bruce Smith, and they had a daughter, Naima. They divorced in 1984.

    Naima is a London photographer, who welcomed a son named Louis Clyde Flynn Love in 2004.

    In 1986, she met producer Cameron 'Booga Bear' McVey at Heathrow Airport. The pair were en route to Japan as fashion models as part of designer Ray Petri's Buffalo Posse.

    Neneh proposed, and the couple married in 1990.

    Neneh Cherry and daughter Mabel
    Neneh Cherry and daughter Mabel. Picture: Getty
    Neneh Cherry with daughter Tyson
    Neneh Cherry with daughter Tyson. Picture: Getty

    The pair have two daughters: singers Tyson, born in 1989, also known as Lolita Moon, and Mabel McVey, born in 1996.

    Mabel has since gone on to become a famous singer in recent years, having collaborated with the likes of Clean Bandit, Tiësto and Joel Corry. Her biggest hit single to date is 2019's 'Don't Call Me Up'.

    Mabel won the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2020.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Platinum Party at the Palace

Party at the Palace: Queen, Duran Duran, Elton John, Diana Ross and many others put on amazing show
Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed

Elton John

Kate Bush with David Gilmour in 1985

Remembering the only time Kate Bush performed 'Running Up that Hill' live, with David Gilmour
Craig David in 2017

Craig David facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed
Diana Ross

Diana Ross facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Diana Ross

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed