On Stage with Smooth: Grease the Musical stars perform classic songs as Danny and Sandy

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with Gary King 4am - 6am
1 September 2022, 21:20
The stars of Grease the Musical appear in the first of our brand new video series, On Stage with Smooth!
On Stage with Smooth showcases the greatest stage shows and musicals on the West End and beyond.
In the first series of exclusive videos, we present Olivia Moore and Dan Partridge from Grease The Musical, currently being staged at London's Dominion Theatre.
There are three performances from the cast, filmed exclusively for Smooth Radio, with a piano accompaniment by the Grease musical director, Dan Glover:
You can watch all three performances exclusively on Global Player here.
Grease The Musical runs at London's Dominion Theatre and stars Peter Andre and Jason Donovan at select performances. Tickets and dates can be found here.