Rachel Stevens facts: S Club 7 singer's age, husband, children, height, career and more revealed

Who is Rachel Stevens?

Rachel Stevens is a famous singer and performer who has had a hugely successful music career. She is best known for being a member of the pop group S Club 7 and she's also appeared in various films and TV shows.

Speaking of Dancing On Ice, Rachel said that she was both “excited” and “nervous” to be part of the show.

“It now feels really real, this is really happening. I’m so excited, obviously really nervous,” Rachel explained.

“It's one of those things, until you do it you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Rachel also mentioned that she doesn’t have much experience of skating other than taking her daughters to the ice-rink at Christmas.

Explaining further, Rachel continued: “The opportunity came up and I thought what an amazing opportunity to learn a new skill.

“I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes.”