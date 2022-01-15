Rachel Stevens facts: S Club 7 singer's age, husband, children, height, career and more revealed

15 January 2022, 14:00

Dancing On Ice 2022: Rachel Stevens' age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed
Dancing On Ice 2022: Rachel Stevens' age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Alamy
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Dancing On Ice is returning to our screens in 2022 and there’s a new line-up of all-stars preparing to take to the ice, including Rachel Stevens.

Dancing On Ice is coming back and while we anticipate its return in January 2022, there’s a huge new line-up of celebrities.

Singer and performer Rachel Stevens is one of the contestants for Dancing On Ice 2022 - so, here’s everything you need to know.

  1. Who is Rachel Stevens?

    Rachel Stevens is a famous singer and performer who has had a hugely successful music career. She is best known for being a member of the pop group S Club 7 and she's also appeared in various films and TV shows.

    Speaking of Dancing On Ice, Rachel said that she was both “excited” and “nervous” to be part of the show.

    “It now feels really real, this is really happening. I’m so excited, obviously really nervous,” Rachel explained.

    “It's one of those things, until you do it you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

    Rachel also mentioned that she doesn’t have much experience of skating other than taking her daughters to the ice-rink at Christmas.

    Explaining further, Rachel continued: “The opportunity came up and I thought what an amazing opportunity to learn a new skill.

    “I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes.”

  2. How old is Rachel Stevens?

    Rachel Stevens was born on April 9, 1978, in Southgate in North London.

    She celebrated her 43rd birthday in 2021.

  3. Is Rachel Stevens married and does she have any children?

    Rachel Stevens has been married since 2009 to Alex Bourne - they celebrated 12 years of marriage together earlier this year.

    Posting on Instagram, Rachel shared a sweet picture from their wedding day.

    Rachel’s caption reads: “Met you at 12 years old and now celebrating 12 years of us as husband and wife. Happy Anniversary @alexleebourne love you with all my [heart]”.

    The couple have two daughters together named Amelie and Minnie.

  4. How tall is Rachel Stevens?

    Rachel Stevens is thought to stand at around five foot one inches tall.

