'Fairytale of New York' singer Shane MacGowan's wife gives tender hospital update and shares love and prayers

By Mayer Nissim

"Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now... hang in there!"

Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clarke has given a new update on the condition of her husband and shared a series of photos of him from hospital.

The Pogues frontman has been in intensive care after initially being diagnosed with viral encephalitis – an inflammation of the brain – last year.

"I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan and thank you 🙏 ⁦@spiderstacy and Terry Woods for coming to visit him ❤️," she captioned a photo of Shane in his hospital bed, using breathing apparatus.

"Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now ❤️hang in there!"

Stacy and Woods have both worked with MacGowan as members of The Pogues.

I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ and thank you 🙏 ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ and Terry Woods for coming to visit him ❤️love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now ❤️hang in there!

A few days ago, Victoria shared a beautiful picture of her and Shane sharing a kiss in his hospital bed.

"Love ❤️ is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love 💗," she said.

"The really really big challenge that we all face is to go beyond what our minds think are the limits of love and what love really is. A lot of the time that thing we call love can more accurately be described as attachment or desire or need or longing or closeness or connection.

"And all of these are totally valuable and human and we need to acknowledge and appreciate and accept every part of our experience."

She continued: "But sometimes when you love ❤️ very deeply you will find yourself facing terrifying fears of loss that can feel so big and devastating that you don’t know how you can survive them and you can’t imagine life without this person that you love.

"It’s in these moments when you are staring into the abyss that you have an opportunity to expand your consciousness beyond the limitations of your mind. You have an opportunity to discover more of who you really are and more of who your soul really is and more of your connection with this person who you love.

"You might alternate between terror and a sense of peace or a feeling of appreciation for what you have in the moment together or grace or gratitude for the love and support that is offered to help you by other people."

Victoria added: "Fear is an unknown place and this is what makes it so frightening, we make up stories about what is beyond the fear 😧 and they are not happy stories.

"But we can choose to stay present with everything that unfolds and to feel as much as possible in every moment and we can be surprised that there are more moments of beauty and grace and even joy 🤩 than we ever imagined.

"Stay tuned in to love ❤️ no matter what is happening in your world and keep inviting all of your angels and guides to support you and know that love ❤️ is always the best choice! #angels #love #ascension"

Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke togethere in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

After Shane was initially hospitalised last year, he returned home after ten days – in time for Christmas.

He previously broke his pelvis after a fall in the summer of 2015, and has since used a wheelchair.

Shane and Victoria have been together for over 35 years and married in Copenhagen in 2018 after an 11-year engagement.