Shane MacGowan inundated with support from fans after 'life-threatening' hospital stay

16 December 2022, 14:45

The 'Fairytale of New York' singer's wife, Victoria Mary Clark, gave an update on Wednesday night (December 15) to let followers know Shane was finally out of the hospital and resting at home.
By Giorgina Hamilton

Singer Shane MacGowan has seen an outpouring of support from fans after he was admitted to hospital with a life-threatening brain inflammation.

The Pogues star, Shane MacGowan, 64, is recovering at home after spending ten days in hospital with a serious inflection.

Clark told fans her husband was back at home "watching the football" after his extended stay in hospital.

Singer MacGowan was admitted to hospital on December 5 with viral encephalitis, a condition which causes serious inflammation in the brain.
Singer MacGowan was admitted to hospital on December 5 with viral encephalitis, a condition which causes 'life-threatening' inflammation in the brain.

His wife also confirmed he had contracted shingles, which had spread to his left eye.

Speaking to the Irish Sunday Independent, Clark said: “I was absolutely terrified. You don’t know what is going to happen, do you? You just don’t know."

“I noticed it on his face. His eye was getting red and began to close over. I called the doctor and the doctor said it was very dangerous so we had to get him to the hospital straight away,” she continued.

The Pogues star, Shane MacGowan, 64, is recovering at home after spending ten days in hospital with a serious inflection. Picture: Getty

The star spent ten days in hospital – while being inundated with support from fans across the world – and is now at home in time for his birthday on Christmas day.

“Thank you everyone who has been messaging and blessings to everyone who has a loved one in hospital and who is in hospital themselves and blessings to the doctors and nurses,” Victoria wrote on a Twitter post.

Shane MacGowan has a full-time carer and has been in a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in an accident in 2016.

He has been with wife Victoria Mary Clark for over 35-years and the wed in Copenhagen in 2018.

