Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2022: Vote now and win £1,000!

29 March 2022, 06:00 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 08:44

Smooth's All Time Top 500 2022
Smooth's All Time Top 500 2022. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2022, and we need YOUR votes!

VOTE HERE

Britain's Biggest Music Countdown has returned, so it's time for you to pick your all-time favourite songs.

You can vote for up to 10 of your all-time favourite songs. Your top choice will get 10 points, your second choice gets 9, and so on. So make sure you rearrange your top 10 to get your ideal chart!

You have until 12pm on Monday, April 22 to get your votes in, and just for taking part you will be entered into a prize draw to win a huge £1,000! Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, April 29 and concluding on Monday, May 2.

Who will take the crown for 2022? Will George Michael make it four years in a row with 'Careless Whisper'? Or could we have a brand new number one from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Queen?

Head over here to find out all the different ways you can listen to Smooth Radio, including FM, DAB, online, on Global Player or on your smart speaker.

