Smooth's All Time Top 500 2024: How to listen to the countdown

30 April 2024, 12:39

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2023
Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2023. Picture: Smooth/Global

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back!

Smooth's annual music countdown is back, and you have voted in your thousands for your all-time favourite songs.

How to Listen to Smooth's All Time Top 500 on Global Player

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player here, or download the app below:

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the early May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, May 3 at 10am and concluding on Monday, May 6 at 7pm.

The full schedule can be found here.

Plus, you can follow the countdown as it happens live! Just head over here to watch it happen, or to catch up on any songs you missed.

If you miss anything, you can rewind live radio on Global Player, or catchup for seven days here.

Who will take the crown for 2024? Will George Michael make it six years in a row with 'Careless Whisper'? Or could we have a brand new number one from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Queen?

Head over here to find out all the different ways you can listen to Smooth Radio, including FM, DAB, online, on Global Player or on your smart speaker.

