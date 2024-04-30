Smooth's All Time Top 500 2024: How to listen to the countdown

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back!

Smooth's annual music countdown is back, and you have voted in your thousands for your all-time favourite songs.

How to Listen to Smooth's All Time Top 500 on Global Player

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the early May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, May 3 at 10am and concluding on Monday, May 6 at 7pm.

Plus, you can follow the countdown as it happens live! Just head over here to watch it happen, or to catch up on any songs you missed.

Who will take the crown for 2024? Will George Michael make it six years in a row with 'Careless Whisper'? Or could we have a brand new number one from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Queen?

