Adele teases new track ‘Easy On Me’ on Instagram ahead of its release

11 October 2021, 12:16

Adele on Instagram live discussing new single 'Easy On Me'
Adele on Instagram live discussing new single 'Easy On Me'. Picture: Instagram: @adele
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Adele surprised her social media followers with a preview of her upcoming single ‘Easy On Me’.

Easy On Me’ was previewed for the first time by Adele during an Instagram live chat on Saturday (October 9).

Adele caught viewers off guard during the live stream and the singer-songwriter mentioned that she could get into trouble with her team for playing the track before its release on Friday (October 15).

While the song was playing, there was a clear metaphor in the lyrics as Adele compared her feelings to a river.

Watch Adele break hearts at the Grammys with her haunting tribute to dear friend George Michael

"There is no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever,” the ‘Easy On Me’ lyrics read.

"I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby let me..."

The British singer-songwriter also spoke about her mental health and said that it’s “very good” currently and mentioned that writing her new music has been “therapeutic”.

Adele explained: "My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day-by-day and I address whatever comes my way.

Adele's new album for 2021: When will it be released and what is it called?

"It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music… yeah it's been really therapeutic for sure."

Speaking in more detail, Adele said that the writing process helped her to talk about things that she didn’t want to.

She continued: "I think I lost the appreciation for that. I got things out that I didn’t want to say out loud and talk about."

Following on from her recent divorce, Adele also confirmed that her recent experiences were the inspiration for her new album.

"What’s my next album going to be based on? Divorce, babe, divorce," Adele added.

