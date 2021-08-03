Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family as new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family in Detroit and new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'
Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family in Detroit and new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'. Picture: YouTube: Universal Pictures UK / Instagram: @iamjhud
Jennifer Hudson visited Aretha Franklin’s family in Detroit as she prepares for the release of Respect.

The Respect biopic takes a look at the life of the late Aretha. Jennifer stars in the leading role and Aretha personally picked Jennifer to portray her in the movie before she died.

Read more: Who is Aretha Franklin's second husband Glynn Turman and where is he now?

Posting on Instagram, Jennifer captured a “sweet moment” in time, she explained that she had the chance to connect with Aretha’s family when she visited Detroit.

Accompanying the picture was a thoughtful caption, it reads: “I enjoyed all of Detroit but my favorite moment was sitting on Aretha’s childhood porch with her beautiful family (L to R: Diamond Franklin, Victorie Franklin, Tonja Franklin, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin, Jordan Franklin, Grace Franklin).

“As we reflected on the Queen, we listened to her grandbaby sing ‘Ain’t No Way’ with her beautiful voice . The world needs to hear more from the Franklin family. I will never forget this sweet moment together.”

Read more: Who were Aretha Franklin's sisters Erma and Carolyn and were they singers too?

A new featurette for the Respect movie details how Jennifer prepared for her role as Aretha, the clip shares new movie footage as well as behind-the-scenes interviews.

“Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, we know her as this legend but there’s a story to everyone. Her life had so much depth to it and it came through the music,” Jennifer explained.

Respect director Liesl Tommy explained more about Aretha’s life and upbringing while writer Tracey Scott Wilson mentioned that Aretha knew and sang with Jennifer and personally chose her for the lead role.

Read more: Who was Aretha Franklin's preacher father CL Franklin?

Reflecting further on her life and career, Jennifer mentioned that Aretha was the “blueprint” for everything she wanted to do and achieve.

Jennifer said: “When I look back at my career, Aretha was like the blueprint of it all. It’s like it was destined in a way.”

Respect will be released on August 13, 2021 in the US, and September 10 in the UK. 

