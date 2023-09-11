Barbra Streisand handpicks lesser-heard classics for new Evergreens compilation

Barbra- The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic Official Trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Barbra Streisand digs a bit deeper for a new collection, while Yentl also gets the special reissue treatment.

With over 35 studio albums to her name, Barbra Streisand has also released more best-of compilations than we can probably count.

But with so many classic recordings to her name, Barbra has much more than just the hits to celebrate.

As if to prove just that, Streisand is celebrating her 60 years in the business with a very special collection.

Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records features 22 songs handpicked by Barbra herself from across her back catalogue with a twist – none of them have appeared on a previous compilation.

"The songs chosen for Evergreens have nothing to do with statistics or certifications," reads the blurb.

Barbra Streisand in 1965. Picture: Getty Images

"Instead, they were chosen by Barbra to exemplify her emotional connection to these melodies and lyrics – each holding a special place in her heart and memory."

The collection is trailed by an exclusive reworking of 'Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)'. The 2023 Mix features Barbra's original vocals with a completely new arrangement.

Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records is released on CD and digitally on October 27, just days before Barbra releases her long-awaited memoir My Name is Barbra on November 7.

Evergreen (Love Theme from "A Star Is Born") (2023 Mix)

The full tracklisting is as follows:

I’ll Tell The Man In The Street (The Barbra Streisand Album – 1963) Bewitched (Bothered And Bewildered) (The Third Album – 1964) Absent Minded Me (People – 1964) The Shadow Of Your Smile (My Name Is Barbra, Two… - 1965) Where Or When (Color Me Barbra - 1966) Ma Première Chanson (Je m'appelle Barbra – 1966) I Don’t Know Where I Stand (Stoney End - 1971) I Never Meant To Hurt You (Barbra Joan Streisand – 1971) Letters That Cross In The Mail (Lazy Afternoon - 1975) Answer Me (Superman – 1977) Tomorrow (Songbird – 1978) Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man (The Broadway Album - 1986) Two People (Till I Loved You – 1988) Some Enchanted Evening (Back To Broadway - 1993) I Believe (Higher Ground - 1997) (Previously unreleased) Isn’t It A Pity? (A Love Like Ours - 1999) Moon River (The Movie Album - 2003) Here’s To Life (Orchestra version) (Love Is The Answer - 2009) The Windmills Of Your Mind (What Matters Most: Barbra Streisand Sings the Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman - 2011) Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley (Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – 2016) Lady Liberty (Walls – 2018) Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born) (2023) (Previously unreleased)

Barbra Streisand receives The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award. Picture: Getty Images

At the same time as celebrating her six decades as a recording artist, Barbra is taking a closer look back at one of her most enduring landmarks with the release of Yentl: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition.

Released on the same day as Evergreen, the release features the original album plus a bonus disc of previously unreleased tracks, and is trailed by an alternative version of the Oscar-nominated 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' on October 6.

This special edition is a must-have for Barbra fans, as it features the demos recorded by Streisand in her living room on a stereo cassette deck accompanied only by Michel Legrand on piano.

These recordings also include Barbra narrating the introduction to each track.

Barbra Streisand: Yentl – 40th anniversary deluxe edition. Picture: Legacy Recordings

The full tracklisting of Yentl: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition is as follows:

Disc One: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Where Is It Written? Papa, Can You Hear Me? This is One of Those Moments No Wonder The Way He Makes Me Feel No Wonder (Part Two) Tomorrow Night Will Someone Every Look At Me That Way? No Matter What Happens No Wonder (reprise) A Piece of Sky The Way He Makes Me Feel (studio version) No Matter What Happens (studio version)

Disc Two: The Audition Tapes & More