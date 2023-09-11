Barbra Streisand handpicks lesser-heard classics for new Evergreens compilation

On Air Now
Barbra- The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic Official Trailer
Barbra Streisand digs a bit deeper for a new collection, while Yentl also gets the special reissue treatment.
With over 35 studio albums to her name, Barbra Streisand has also released more best-of compilations than we can probably count.
But with so many classic recordings to her name, Barbra has much more than just the hits to celebrate.
As if to prove just that, Streisand is celebrating her 60 years in the business with a very special collection.
Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records features 22 songs handpicked by Barbra herself from across her back catalogue with a twist – none of them have appeared on a previous compilation.
"The songs chosen for Evergreens have nothing to do with statistics or certifications," reads the blurb.
"Instead, they were chosen by Barbra to exemplify her emotional connection to these melodies and lyrics – each holding a special place in her heart and memory."
The collection is trailed by an exclusive reworking of 'Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)'. The 2023 Mix features Barbra's original vocals with a completely new arrangement.
Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records is released on CD and digitally on October 27, just days before Barbra releases her long-awaited memoir My Name is Barbra on November 7.
Evergreen (Love Theme from "A Star Is Born") (2023 Mix)
The full tracklisting is as follows:
At the same time as celebrating her six decades as a recording artist, Barbra is taking a closer look back at one of her most enduring landmarks with the release of Yentl: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition.
Released on the same day as Evergreen, the release features the original album plus a bonus disc of previously unreleased tracks, and is trailed by an alternative version of the Oscar-nominated 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' on October 6.
This special edition is a must-have for Barbra fans, as it features the demos recorded by Streisand in her living room on a stereo cassette deck accompanied only by Michel Legrand on piano.
These recordings also include Barbra narrating the introduction to each track.
The full tracklisting of Yentl: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition is as follows:
Disc One: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Disc Two: The Audition Tapes & More