Bob Marley: One Love movie trailer: See Kingsley Ben-Adir sing 'Redemption Song'

Bob Marley - One Love – official first trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Bob Marley gets the big screen treatment.

More than just a reggae superstar, Bob Marley is one of the greatest musicians of all time in any genre.

The Jamaican singer-songwriter was already the subject of the mammoth Marley documentary back in 2012, and now he's getting the long-overdue official biopic his legacy deserves.

After a teaser was released earlier this year, a proper official trailer for Bob Marley: One Love has now been launched, giving us a much closer look at Kingsley Ben-Adir playing Marley, and the sort of film we're getting on February 14, 2024.

The promo opens with Ben-Adir as Bob, playing the immortal 'Redemption Song' around the campfire.

Asked when he wrote the song, Marley replies: "All my life".

The rest of the trailer shows that we're getting a high-octane take on the Bob Marley story, which includes the attempted assassination of the star in Jamaica in 1976 and the fallout from the incident.

It also shows Marley and the Wailers recording 'Could You Be Loved' in the studio and what appears to be the Smile Jamaica Concert, which took place two days after Marley was shot.

Starring alongside Ben-Adir are Lashana Lynch as Bob Marley's wife Rita, Meanwhile, Jesse Cilio will play Bob's dad Norval Marley, James Norton as Island Records' Chris Blackwell, and Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, and Anthony Welsh.