Boy George and Culture Club announce one-off live gig for 1,000 fans and global stream

3 December 2020, 10:15 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 11:20

By Tom Eames

Culture Club are back and will celebrate the return of live music later this month with a special performance.

Culture Club and Boy George will bring their Rainbow In The Dark show to the SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 19.

1,000 tickets are on sale now for the gig now here.

The gig will see Culture Club and Boy George perform classic hits such as 'Karma Chameleon', 'Do You Really Want Hurt Me', 'Time (Clock of the Heart)', 'Church of the Poison Mind' and many more.

Read more: When Diana Ross pulled Boy George on stage for a fantastic performance of 'Upside Down'

Boy George and Culture Club
Boy George and Culture Club. Picture: Culture Club/Live Nation

The show's special format will see the performance split into 2 acts:

Act I - 1,000 fans will experience an intimate performance by Culture Club.

Act II – following an interval with special guests performing, Culture Club will return for a second-half show for the fans in attendance, while also being streamed live worldwide.

Tickets for the live stream of Act II are also available now for UK fans.

Earlier this year, Smooth's Jenni Falconer caught up with Boy George for a Virtual Coffee Break interview, where George spoke more about his upcoming biopic and new music.

More from Boy George and Culture Club

See more More from Boy George and Culture Club

boy george Photos of the week

8 of the best Boy George and Culture Club songs ever

Features

Boy George

Boy George facts: Culture Club singer's real name, boyfriend, age, net worth and more
Culture Club's Boy George and Jon Moss

Culture Club at war: Boy George and Jon Moss' secret relationship and longtime feud explained
Diana Ross was performing a selection of her hits in front of a celebrity audience on An Audience With Diana Ross when she handpicked Boy George to sing with her from the crowd.

When Diana Ross pulled Boy George on stage for a staggering duet of ‘Upside Down’
Harry Styles and Sophie Turner have been linked to be playing Boy George

Boy George drops big hint that Harry Styles could play him in biopic, rules out Sam Smith and Sophie Turner

Music

Boy George and his mum Dinah

Boy George heartbroken after mum is taken to hospital with heart problem

Music

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is Coming to Town song: Who wrote the Christmas classic and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Santa

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Who wrote the festive song and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: Blind girl, 9, astounds judges with spectacular version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

The Voice

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Shakin Stevens

The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

The Story of...