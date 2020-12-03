Boy George and Culture Club announce one-off live gig for 1,000 fans and global stream

By Tom Eames

Culture Club are back and will celebrate the return of live music later this month with a special performance.

Culture Club and Boy George will bring their Rainbow In The Dark show to the SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 19.

1,000 tickets are on sale now for the gig now here.

The gig will see Culture Club and Boy George perform classic hits such as 'Karma Chameleon', 'Do You Really Want Hurt Me', 'Time (Clock of the Heart)', 'Church of the Poison Mind' and many more.

Boy George and Culture Club. Picture: Culture Club/Live Nation

The show's special format will see the performance split into 2 acts:

Act I - 1,000 fans will experience an intimate performance by Culture Club.

Act II – following an interval with special guests performing, Culture Club will return for a second-half show for the fans in attendance, while also being streamed live worldwide.

Tickets for the live stream of Act II are also available now for UK fans.

Earlier this year, Smooth's Jenni Falconer caught up with Boy George for a Virtual Coffee Break interview, where George spoke more about his upcoming biopic and new music.